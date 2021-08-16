Advertisement

Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates

Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in Dallas and San Antonio put in place as new infections soar and students begin returning to school.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:57 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge and hospitals are stretched thin.

Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court — which is entirely composed of elected Republican justices — halts mask requirements that county leaders in Dallas and San Antonio put in place as new infections soar and students begin returning to school.

Texas reported more than 11,500 patients hospitalized with the virus Sunday, the most since January.

The ruling is temporary pending a court hearing, though the timing of a final ruling is unclear.

Officials in Houston and Austin, as well as public school districts, had also imposed mask mandates despite Abbott prohibiting local governments from reverting back to pandemic restrictions.

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said last week that Texas and Florida accounted for nearly 40 percent of new virus hospitalizations nationwide.

The COVID-19 death toll has started soaring again as the delta variant tears through the nation’s unvaccinated population and fills up hospitals with patients, many of whom are younger than patients typically were during earlier phases of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Audra Hadrath, Toby Ochoa
Law enforcement: Missing Colorado preteen located with 20-year-old man she met online
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
A CSPD car sitting at the Best Inn on Sunday.
Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Crews are currently working on a crash on I-25 between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.
Car goes over guard rail, closes northbound lanes of I-25 Saturday morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan
Firefighters staged for the rescue at the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot.
Firefighters rescue mountain biker after long fall in Cheyenne Canon
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Election officials face complex challenges looking to 2022
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Help for El Paso County residents navigating the eviction process