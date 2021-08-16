Advertisement

Switchbacks FC ride big second half to road win vs Rio Grand Valley

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)
By Switchbacks FC
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned three important points on the road against Rio Grande Valley Toros with a final score of 2-5 for their second of three road trip games.

The Switchbacks drew a penalty in the 17th minute after Hadji Barry went down in the box. The kick was taken up by Deshane Beckford, whose low right side shot was ultimately saved by the Toros goalie, Colin Miller. Barry provided the Swithcbacks with their first goal of the night, and his 17th goal of the season, with eight to go in the first half to tie the game up.

Off a cross shot from Amang, Barry was able to bury the ball deep into the right side of the net. 

The Switchbacks started picking up steam in the 55th minute after a big chance by Barry hit the top of the cross bar before going out of bounds. Thomas Amang capitalized on that momentum and two minutes later snagged his first franchise goal off a deep pass from Beckford down the left side of the field. Michee Ngalina put the Switchbacks in the lead with their third goal of the evening, on a free kick that winged around the penalty wall and into the left side of the net in the 69th minute, and with seventeen minutes to go Barry punched in his 18th goal of the season after taking advantage of a Toros collision. The fifth and final goal of the night occurred in the 89th minute, as Darren Yapi winged the ball into the net from the left side of the penalty area off a counterattack. 

The Switchbacks are on the road one more time against Charlotte Independence on August 21.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on August 28 to face Austin Bold FC with gates opening at 6pm for a 7pm kick off. The game is presented by Pikes Peak National Bank for Bucket Hat Night, with the first 500 fans in the gates receiving a free bucket hat. Tickets are available HERE.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Audra Hadrath, Toby Ochoa
Law enforcement: Missing Colorado preteen located with 20-year-old man she met online
Police were called to a fire station after an unknown man took a car and dropped the kid off....
Colorado Springs Police: Child allegedly left alone in a vehicle, unknown man either tried to steal the car or help the kid
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Crews are currently working on a crash on I-25 between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.
Car goes over guard rail, closes northbound lanes of I-25 Saturday morning

Latest News

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL...
Lock, Bridgewater sharp for Broncos in 33-6 win vs. Vikings
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, front, heads off the practice field with, from back left,...
Watch the Denver Broncos 1st preseason game on KKTV at 2 p.m. this Saturday
Broncos General Manager George Paton talks to the media during joint practices with Minnesota...
Broncos GM George Paton welcomes challenge to find right QB
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn warms up in the outfield before a baseball game against...
Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game