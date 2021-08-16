Advertisement

State leaders react to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Rep. Jason Crow served multiple tours in the Middle East during his years as an Army Ranger.
Rep. Jason Crow served multiple tours in the Middle East during his years as an Army Ranger.(Rep. Jason Crow Twitter)
By KKTV and Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP/KKTV) - The speed of the Taliban offensive through the country appears to have stunned American officials. Before the insurgents entered Kabul with little if any resistance, a U.S. military assessment predicted it could take months for the capital to fall.

It took only days.

The rout threatened to erase 20 years of Western efforts to remake Afghanistan that saw more than 3,500 U.S. and allied troops killed as well as tens of thousands of Afghans. The initial invasion drove the Taliban from power and scattered al-Qaida, which had planned the 9/11 attacks while being sheltered in Afghanistan. Many had hoped the Western-backed Afghan government would usher in a new era of peace and respect for human rights.

As the U.S. lost focus on Afghanistan during the Iraq war, the Taliban eventually regrouped. The militants captured much of the Afghan countryside in recent years and then swept into cities as U.S. forces prepared to withdraw ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline.

U.S. and state leaders have expressed horror and dismay at the staggering speed in which the country has fallen to the Taliban.

Like all Americans, I am saddened at the loss of Kabul and the fall of the Afghan government. In particular, I am...

Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Sunday, August 15, 2021

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a former U.S. Army Ranger who served multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he was heartbroken watching Afghanistan fall.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, also a Democrat, echoed Crow, saying in a statement to 11 News reporter Megan Hiler that it was “critical to move swiftly to evacuate U.S. personnel and other Afghan allies.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert pointed fingers at President Joe Biden.

11 News has reached out to other state leaders for their response to what is unfolding in Afghanistan.

