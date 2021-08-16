Person ejected in deadly crash in northeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders tried to save the life of a person thrown from a car Sunday night.

Police say the victim was ejected after two vehicles collided at Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway. Witnesses rushed in immediately to help, but the victim’s injuries were too severe, police said.

“Witnesses attempted medical intervention, but the party was declared deceased at the scene,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Based on the investigation so far, officers believe an eastbound vehicle on Stetson Hills crashed into a car headed north on Charlotte Parkway. Police are still investigating what led up to the collision and whether speed or alcohol were involved.

The person killed in the crash has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.