Advertisement

Person ejected in deadly crash in northeast Springs

Road Police Lights
Road Police Lights(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders tried to save the life of a person thrown from a car Sunday night.

Police say the victim was ejected after two vehicles collided at Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway. Witnesses rushed in immediately to help, but the victim’s injuries were too severe, police said.

“Witnesses attempted medical intervention, but the party was declared deceased at the scene,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Based on the investigation so far, officers believe an eastbound vehicle on Stetson Hills crashed into a car headed north on Charlotte Parkway. Police are still investigating what led up to the collision and whether speed or alcohol were involved.

The person killed in the crash has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Audra Hadrath, Toby Ochoa
Law enforcement: Missing Colorado preteen located with 20-year-old man she met online
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
A CSPD car sitting at the Best Inn on Sunday.
Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Crews are currently working on a crash on I-25 between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.
Car goes over guard rail, closes northbound lanes of I-25 Saturday morning

Latest News

Rep. Jason Crow served multiple tours in the Middle East during his years as an Army Ranger.
State leaders react to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
8.16.21
Some smoke, warm Monday
Firefighters staged for the rescue at the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot.
Firefighters rescue mountain biker after long fall in Cheyenne Canon
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Help for El Paso County residents navigating the eviction process