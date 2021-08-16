Advertisement

Masks required in crowded outdoor spaces and indoors at National Parks starting Monday

Masks are required at National Parks as of 8/16/21
Masks are required at National Parks as of 8/16/21(Great Sand Dunes National Park)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KKTV) - If you plan on travelling to a National Park, make sure to bring a mask.

On Monday, the National Park Service (NPS) announced visitors, employees and contractors must wear a mask while indoors and even while outside in crowded spaces. The requirement is for those who are and are not vaccinated.

“Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world. Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors’ safety,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge.

There are four National Parks in Colorado including Rocky Mountain, Great Sand Dunes, Mesa Verde and Black Canyon of the Gunnison.

The requirement is in effect until further notice.

UPDATE: Following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to promote...

Posted by National Park Service on Monday, August 16, 2021

