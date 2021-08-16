Masks are required indoors at Pikes Peak Community College
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials at Pikes Peak Community College (PPCC) want to remind the public masks are required indoors on all of their campuses.
The requirement is for everyone, despite vaccination status. Students who want to request exemptions can contact Accessibility Services and employees can contact HR with PPCC.
Click here for all COVID-19 guidelines for PPCC.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.