Masks are required indoors at Pikes Peak Community College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials at Pikes Peak Community College (PPCC) want to remind the public masks are required indoors on all of their campuses.

The requirement is for everyone, despite vaccination status. Students who want to request exemptions can contact Accessibility Services and employees can contact HR with PPCC.

Click here for all COVID-19 guidelines for PPCC.

As of today, regardless of vaccination status, all students, employees, and visitors are now required to wear masks indoors on all our campuses. Learn more on ppcc.edu/covid Posted by Pikes Peak Community College on Monday, August 16, 2021

