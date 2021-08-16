Advertisement

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials have some unsteady partners as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Audra Hadrath, Toby Ochoa
Law enforcement: Missing Colorado preteen located with 20-year-old man she met online
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
A CSPD car sitting at the Best Inn on Sunday.
Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Firefighters staged for the rescue at the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot.
Firefighters rescue mountain biker after long fall in Cheyenne Canon

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
Church hands out vaccine exemption letters
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
shopping
Wait to buy? Consumer Reports expert talks saving tips for back-to-school shopping