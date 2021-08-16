Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bob Dylan is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl more than 56 years ago in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The court documents say the alleged abuse occurred over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff … to lower inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiff is only identified as “J.C.” in the court documents. She now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the lawsuit.

“This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” a spokesperson for Dylan told USA Today and The Guardian.

The 80-year-old singer/songwriter has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Audra Hadrath, Toby Ochoa
Law enforcement: Missing Colorado preteen located with 20-year-old man she met online
CSFD Fire Station 1
Death investigation underway after citizen drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
A CSPD car sitting at the Best Inn on Sunday.
Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect
Firefighters staged for the rescue at the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot.
Firefighters rescue mountain biker after long fall in Cheyenne Canon
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday

Latest News

Masks are required at National Parks as of 8/16/21
Masks required in crowded outdoor spaces and indoors at National Parks starting Monday
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
A coronavirus patient walks across her hospital room.
Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available
Valley Ace Hardware
Valley Ace Hardware in Westcliffe in the running for friendly competition benefiting Children’s Miracle Network