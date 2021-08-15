Advertisement

US booster shot decision expected within 2 weeks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The director of the National Institutes of Health said the U.S. could decide in the next couple of weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Dr. Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that federal health officials are looking at the U.S. numbers “almost daily” but no decision has been made because cases so far still indicate that vaccinated people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant.

He acknowledged, though, that there is concern that the effectiveness of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen may wane “over months.”

If so, Collins said that may necessitate a booster “maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward” with others, such as the elderly.

Collins said because the delta variant only started hitting hard in July, the “next couple of weeks” of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a fire station after an unknown man took a car and dropped the kid off....
Colorado Springs Police: Child allegedly left alone in a vehicle, unknown man either tried to steal the car or help the kid
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Crews are currently working on a crash on I-25 between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.
Car goes over guard rail, closes northbound lanes of I-25 Saturday morning
No guarantee that you will make it to the Pikes Peak summit by car after Sunday until end of September
Broomfield police have located 66-year-old Duncan Wiginton (pictured above).
FOUND: Broomfield police find 66-year-old man who went missing Saturday

Latest News

Death investigation underway after citizens drops body off at downtown Springs fire station
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.
Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move on Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says