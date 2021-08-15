Advertisement

Standoff situation at Colorado Springs motel comes to an end, police still looking for suspect

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they are currently looking for someone who could be involved with a stolen motorcycle. Police were involved in a standoff situation at a motel near Mt. View Lane and North Nevada Avenue Sunday evening.

Officers say they got to one room they thought the suspect was in but found the room was empty. Eight police officers reportedly responded to the area including a small SWAT team came out to assist.

Officers tell 11 News everything is contained and there is no threat to the public. The name of the suspect has not been released by police.

This is a breaking news situation and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

