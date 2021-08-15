Lock, Bridgewater sharp for Broncos in 33-6 win vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Drew Lock passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in three possessions in a crisp first audition in Denver’s open quarterback competition.

Teddy Bridgewater was sharp, too, and the Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-6 in their exhibition opener.

Broncos first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II scored on a 30-yard interception return. That came on a misdirected throw by Vikings backup Jake Browning, who was then pulled for rookie Kellen Mond. K.J. Hamler had an 80-yard catch, sprint and score from Lock. Trinity Benson had two touchdowns, one from each of the quarterbacks vying to be the starter in September.

