Lock, Bridgewater sharp for Broncos in 33-6 win vs. Vikings

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL...
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By DAVE CAMPBELL
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Drew Lock passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in three possessions in a crisp first audition in Denver’s open quarterback competition.

Teddy Bridgewater was sharp, too, and the Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-6 in their exhibition opener.

Broncos first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II scored on a 30-yard interception return. That came on a misdirected throw by Vikings backup Jake Browning, who was then pulled for rookie Kellen Mond. K.J. Hamler had an 80-yard catch, sprint and score from Lock. Trinity Benson had two touchdowns, one from each of the quarterbacks vying to be the starter in September.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

