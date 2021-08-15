Advertisement

I-70 closed Sunday in Glenwood Canyon for safety precaution

Governor Polis authorizes Disaster Declaration for Glenwood Canyon mudslides.
Governor Polis authorizes Disaster Declaration for Glenwood Canyon mudslides.(C-DOT)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT closed I-70 in Glenwood Canyon once again Sunday as a safety precaution. Crews have closed both east and westbound lanes between the Rifle exit and Dostero.

The road was closed as a precaution as the area is expected to see rain and “potential debris” in the area near the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

This comes just one day after the road reopened in the area.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

