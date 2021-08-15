I-70 closed Sunday in Glenwood Canyon for safety precaution

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT closed I-70 in Glenwood Canyon once again Sunday as a safety precaution. Crews have closed both east and westbound lanes between the Rifle exit and Dostero.

The road was closed as a precaution as the area is expected to see rain and “potential debris” in the area near the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

#I70 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure between Exit 87 - US 6; Rifle and Exit 133 - Dotsero. Glenwood Canyon closed due to forecasted precipitation/potential debris flow over the Grizzly Creek burn scar. See for alternate routes https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 https://t.co/Z8ysn5QGP7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 15, 2021

This comes just one day after the road reopened in the area.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

