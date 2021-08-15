Advertisement

Firefighters rescuing mountain biker who fell down slope in Cheyenne Canon

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:22 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are rescuing a mountain biker who fell down a slope in Cheyenne Canon.

Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department says the rider is believed to be stable but cannot get out on his own. Firefighters are hiking to him to assess his injuries and get him out.

It’s not clear where in the park the accident happened. Firefighters are staging in the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

