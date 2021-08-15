Advertisement

Death investigation underway after citizens drops body off at downtown Springs fire station

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating why a citizen drove a deceased person to a fire station in downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to the station at Colorado Avenue and Weber Street just before 9 a.m.

According to a police sergeant, while foul play wasn’t immediately apparent, because of the unusual circumstances, the death is considered suspicious pending autopsy results. The sergeant would not comment on what the driver claimed was the cause of death.

No further information was available at the time of this writing.

