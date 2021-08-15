Missing Colorado teen located; 20-year-old man in custody

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (9:40 a.m.): A missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe, and the 20-year-old man she was allegedly with is in custody, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

No other information has been released yet.

_____________________________________________

PREVIOUS (8/15, 8 a.m.): An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Colorado girl who is believed to be on the road with her 20-year-old boyfriend.

Audra Hadrath went missing from her Grand Junction home overnight, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office suspects she left with Teresa “Toby” Ochoa. An Amber Alert went out just before 8 Sunday morning.

The pair may be traveling in a 1999 Toyota 4Runner with Colorado license plate AFQS92. The sheriff’s office suspects they are heading towards the Denver metro, specifically Northglenn.

An Amber Alert went out just before 8 a.m. Sunday. The case is being investigated as a possible kidnapping.

Audra is white, 5-foot-4 and 119 pounds with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with gray shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or believes they have seen her or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.