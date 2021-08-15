Advertisement

2 men arrested after allegedly robbing person at gunpoint

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men were arrested while a third remains at large following a robbery and police chase overnight.

The victim told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men just before 2 a.m. near Circle and Airport, who then sped off in a car. The victim was able to give vehicle information, and police soon came upon the car.

“A short pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop for police. Officers were able to utilize a forced stopped method to disable the vehicle,” a police lieutenant said.

One of the men was able to make a run for it, while the two left behind were taken into custody. Police have identified the ones arrested as Mark Garcia and Emiliano Garcia. Officers say they have identified the third suspect, who remains on the run as of Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the initial robbery.

