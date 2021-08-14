Watch the Denver Broncos 1st preseason game on KKTV at 2 p.m. this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m.

You can watch the game live on KKTV.

The two teams will take to the field after a series of joint practices. All eyes in Denver will be on Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater for the quarterback battle. Lock was given the starting nod for this Saturday while Bridgewater will get the start next week.

We will also get the chance to see linebacker Von Miller back in a game for the first time since 2019!

