Watch the Denver Broncos 1st preseason game on KKTV at 2 p.m. this Saturday

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, front, heads off the practice field with, from back left,...
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, front, heads off the practice field with, from back left, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5), quarterbacks coach Mike Shula and offensive quality control coach Chris Cook after an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:05 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m.

You can watch the game live on KKTV.

The two teams will take to the field after a series of joint practices. All eyes in Denver will be on Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater for the quarterback battle. Lock was given the starting nod for this Saturday while Bridgewater will get the start next week.

We will also get the chance to see linebacker Von Miller back in a game for the first time since 2019!

