Veteran’s memorial vandalized at Memorial Park

Some of the graffiti spray painted at Memorial Park on Saturday.
Some of the graffiti spray painted at Memorial Park on Saturday.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Veteran’s memorial at Memorial Park was vandalized over the weekend.

The large memorial is one of several honoring fallen heroes and is dedicated to those who have been killed while serving our country. It has been in place for decades.

Blue spray paint was used to write curse words and letters on the tribute in multiple spots. It was visible Saturday during the day.

One local veteran and American Legion Post Five member who helps with the memorials says the vandalism is disrespectful to every name and branch represented there.

“Well I would love for people to stop vandalizing, graffiti, and all of that throughout town,” Keith LaMee said. “But particularly here, I would love to see these guys held accountable for what they have done. Because there was no call for it especially what is written on the other side.”

LaMee says there are a lot of emotions seeing it.

“It was a mixture of anger and disappointment. Anger that somebody would do it and disappointed that they thought it would be a good idea.”

LaMee reported the graffiti to the police.

We have calls into CSPD and the City of Colorado Springs about the vandalism, we’ll update this article when we hear back.

