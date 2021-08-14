Advertisement

Police: Thief steals car with victim inside, still looking for suspect invovled

By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a man who reportedly stole a vehicle outside a convenience store Friday night. The incident happened near San Miguel Street and North Circle Drive in Colorado Springs.

Officers say a man was inside the store when another man tried to steal his vehicle. The victim then reportedly confronted the thief and then jumped into the passenger side of his car. Police say the suspect then drove off with the victim inside the vehicle and crashed during a struggle between the two. The suspect reportedly left the area on foot.

While officers were in the area investigating, they say they found another vehicle they believed to be involved. When they tried to make a traffic stop on that vehicle, the driver reportedly did not stop and crashed into a ditch. This driver then reportedly left the area and has not been found.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle is a “Hispanic male in his mid 20′s, 5′10″ tall with a thin build, with black hair in a fade style haircut, wearing black clothing”.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case or the man involved call police at 719-444-7000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

