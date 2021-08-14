Advertisement

FOUND: Broomfield police find 66-year-old man who went missing Saturday

Broomfield police have located 66-year-old Duncan Wiginton (pictured above).
Broomfield police have located 66-year-old Duncan Wiginton (pictured above).
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (11:15 a.m.)- Broomfield police say they have located 66-year-old Duncan Wiginton, and he is safe.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

ORIGINAL (10:12 a.m.)-Broomfield police have launched a senior alert to help locate 66-year-old Duncan Wiginton. Police say he was last seen 113th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos of Wiginton can be found at the top of this article.

Wiginton is known to wear glasses and reportedly “might suffer from a cognitive impairment”.

He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, dark shorts, tan shoes, and a tan hat.

If you see him, call 911 or the Broomfield police department at 303-438-6400.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

