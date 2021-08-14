Mayor Suthers helps sendoff Tokyo-bound U.S. Paralympic Team swimmers Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mayor John Suthers helped send off 14 members of the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team and coach Saturday morning at the Colorado Springs Airport. The group is headed to Chicago before boarding a flight to Tokyo, Japan. The full U.S. Paralympic swimming team is made up of 34 athletes, 10 men, and 24 women.

The 14 athletes that left Colorado Springs for Tokyo have all trained at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center (USOPTC) in Colorado Springs for the last year. In a press release from the Mayor’s office, they talked out 4 of those headed to Tokyo saying:

Jessica Long is a 23-time Paralympic medalist, including 13 gold. Heading to her fifth Paralympic Games, she is the second most decorated Paralympian in U.S. history. A double amputee adopted from Siberia, Long has been extensively featured in national advertising campaigns, including this Toyota commercial that debuted during the Super Bowl. She has won numerous ESPY awards and has been named to the Sports Illustrated Best Female Athletes in the World list. She swims the 50, 100 and 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley.

Rudy Garcia-Tolson is a five-time Paralympic medalist, including 2 gold who is heading to his fifth Paralympic Games. Born with multiple birth defects, including Pterygium Syndrome, a club foot, webbed fingers and a cleft lip and palate, he endured 15 surgeries by age 5. In 2009, Garcia-Tolson became the world’s first double above-knee amputee to complete an Ironman. He has been featured in numerous national media outlets and has won several awards, including ESPN’s ARETE Courage in Sports Award. He lives and trains year-round in Colorado Springs, which he considers his hometown, and he swims the 100-meter breaststroke and butterfly and 200-meter individual medley.

Sergeant First Class Elizabeth “Ellie” Marks is a Paralympic champion from Rio 2016, and Tokyo will be her second Games. She joined the U.S. Army in 2008 to continue a family legacy of military service. While on assignment in Iraq as a combat medic, she sustained injuries leading to bilateral hip surgeries. While recovering, she discovered an unrealized gift for competitive swimming and was accepted into the World Class Athlete Program at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. In 2014, she became rapidly ill and placed on life support for respiratory failure. She recovered, but after years of battling chronic regional pain syndrome caused by her original injuries, she underwent left below-the-knee amputation. In 2016, she was awarded the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs. She swims the 100-meter backstroke and breaststroke and 200-meter individual medley.

Sophia Herzog was born and raised in Colorado. When she’s not at the USOPTC training and working as a tour guide, she resides in Fairplay. Tokyo will be her second Games after winning silver in Rio. She learned to swim in a program run by the Dwarf Athletic Association of America. She swims the 50, 100 and 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley.

Others headed to Tokyo are Evan Austin, McKenzie Coan, Julia Gaffney, Robert Griswold, Joseph Peppersack, Zach Shattuck, Natalie Sims, Leanne Smith, Matt Torres, and Colleen Young.

