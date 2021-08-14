Advertisement

Man arrested at Pueblo Reservoir swim beach; suspected of murdering Roque Marguez

Jesus Arturo Benavidez.
Jesus Arturo Benavidez.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo believe they found the man responsible for the murder of Roque Marquez.

Marquez was shot near 29th Street and I-25 at about 3 in the afternoon on July 17. After weeks of investigating, authorities identified Jesus Arturo Benavidez as the suspect. Benavidez was taken into custody at the Pueblo Reservoir Swim Beach on a 2nd-degree murder warrant Friday evening.

Bond has yet to be set for Benavidez and as of 7:50 p.m. his next court appearance had not been scheduled.

