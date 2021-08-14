Lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopen Saturday morning

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s the day we have all been waiting for; I-70 in Glenwood Canyon opened back up Saturday morning! One lane in both directions reopened around 7 a.m. between Glenwood Springs and Dostero.

❗️TRAVEL UPDATE | ONE LANE IN EACH DIRECTION OPEN - Glenwood Canyon ❗️

⚠️ UPDATE - 7:05 a.m. (8/14/21) - I-70 Glenwood Canyon is OPEN - I-70 Glenwood Canyon is open both eastbound and westbound from MP 116 (Glenwood Springs) to MP 133 (Dotsero). pic.twitter.com/6T90FoGu7a — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 14, 2021

Governor Jared Polis and CDOT visited the area on Wednesday to see how much progress had been made and announced a partial reopening was expected Saturday.

The governor released a statement Saturday morning as the area opened ahead of schedule. “Our team has worked tirelessly to get Glenwood Canyon on I-70 opened as soon as possible and we have made each minute count. I’m thrilled that we are delivering a few hours ahead of schedule. Every moment counts. I want to thank Shoshana Lew for her leadership on this effort as CDOT has worked day and night to safely clear a path. It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the canyon reopened from the mudslides which covered parts of the highway with fifteen feet of rock and sludge,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We know that the longer-term repairs will take time and that, as we battle new challenges to our infrastructure with climate change, alternative routes for the I-70 corridor become more urgent. Our administration is focused on the short, medium, and long term response and recovery from this incident.”

Crews will continue working to repair the road in the area. The governor says he hopes to have the full road back open by Thanksgiving, pending weather conditions.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.