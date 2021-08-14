Advertisement

Lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopen Saturday morning

This is only a partial reopening, the full road is expected to open before Thanksgiving
CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon....
CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon. 8/10/2021(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s the day we have all been waiting for; I-70 in Glenwood Canyon opened back up Saturday morning! One lane in both directions reopened around 7 a.m. between Glenwood Springs and Dostero.

Governor Jared Polis and CDOT visited the area on Wednesday to see how much progress had been made and announced a partial reopening was expected Saturday.

The governor released a statement Saturday morning as the area opened ahead of schedule. “Our team has worked tirelessly to get Glenwood Canyon on I-70 opened as soon as possible and we have made each minute count. I’m thrilled that we are delivering a few hours ahead of schedule. Every moment counts. I want to thank Shoshana Lew for her leadership on this effort as CDOT has worked day and night to safely clear a path. It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the canyon reopened from the mudslides which covered parts of the highway with fifteen feet of rock and sludge,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We know that the longer-term repairs will take time and that, as we battle new challenges to our infrastructure with climate change, alternative routes for the I-70 corridor become more urgent.  Our administration is focused on the short, medium, and long term response and recovery from this incident.”

Crews will continue working to repair the road in the area. The governor says he hopes to have the full road back open by Thanksgiving, pending weather conditions.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

