Man killed in single-vehicle crash east of Kit Carson

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 287, just east of Kit Carson Friday.

Troopers say a 2014 Subaru Forester was headed eastbound on Highway 40 when the driver did not stop at a 4-way stop sign. The driver reportedly went right through the intersection and went off the east side of the road, hit a guard rail, and rolled down an embankment.

CSP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. State Patrol says the driver was a 72-year old man and was pronounced dead on scene.

No other information was available at the time article was written. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

