Car goes over guardrail, closes northbound lanes of I-25 Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are currently working on a crash on I-25 between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard. Colorado Springs police say the northbound left and center lanes of the interstate are closed. The outside lane heading northbound and both lanes southbound are still open.

Responders have left and center lanes closed. https://t.co/KohNevkbf2 — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 14, 2021

According to Colorado State Patrol a vehicle went over a guardrail on the northbound side of the interstate. Troopers say one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews are working to remove the car from the median. Drivers heading north should watch for emergency crews, use caution and drive at slower speeds.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

