Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is currently in the area near Cave of the Winds in Manitou Springs after a car reportedly went off the road and “went down a hill”.

Crews say they found a car that is “pretty smashed” but did not find anyone inside the vehicle. They are currently searching the area to see if they can find anyone involved.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

