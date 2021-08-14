Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday

Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday
Colorado State Patrol: Car reportedly goes off the road near Cave of the Winds Saturday(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is currently in the area near Cave of the Winds in Manitou Springs after a car reportedly went off the road and “went down a hill”.

Crews say they found a car that is “pretty smashed” but did not find anyone inside the vehicle. They are currently searching the area to see if they can find anyone involved.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a fire station after an unknown man took a car and dropped the kid off....
Colorado Springs Police: Child allegedly left alone in a vehicle, unknown man either tried to steal the car or help the kid
No guarantee that you will make it to the Pikes Peak summit by car after Sunday until end of September
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
myVaccine Record
You can show proof of COVID-19 vaccination through your phone in Colorado
Jesus Arturo Benavidez.
Man arrested at Pueblo Reservoir swim beach; suspected of murdering Roque Marguez

Latest News

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared this video of the newborn hippo relaxing with mom, Zambezi.
WATCH: Baby hippo at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo relaxing with his mom
Broomfield police have located 66-year-old Duncan Wiginton (pictured above).
FOUND: Broomfield police find 66-year-old man who went missing Saturday
File photo.
Northbound I-25 near Nevada/Tejon exit blocked due to crash Saturday morning
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind delays first day of classes