Colorado Springs Police: Child allegedly left alone in a vehicle, unknown man either tried to steal the car or help the kid

Police were called to a fire station after an unknown man took a car and dropped the kid off....
Police were called to a fire station after an unknown man took a car and dropped the kid off. 8/13/21.(KKTV/Ashley Franco)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:39 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police would love to hear from a man who they believe was either trying to help a child or steal the vehicle the kid was in.

The odd incident happened on Friday at about 4:30 p.m. According to police, they got a call from someone with Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 8. The station is near Airport Road and N. Academy Boulevard. The fire station employee said an unknown man had driven a vehicle with a child in it to the fire station, claiming the kid had been left alone in the car.

“The unknown male subject stayed on scene with fire department personnel for approximately 30 minutes before leaving the scene, and has not been identified at this time,” Lt. Paul Martinez with CSPD wrote on the department’s online crime blotter. “Investigation into the call showed the vehicle with the child was parked at a business in the 3700 block of Airport Rd. for a lengthy amount of time with the child left alone in the car. It is unknown at this time whether the male who moved the vehicle with the child to the fire station was attempting to steal the car, or whether he was attempting to be a good Samaritan.”

Both the owner of the vehicle and the father of the child were contact. The father, 31-year-old Tyler Wright, may be cited in the incident or face charges. The age of the child was not shared with the public.

If anyone has information on this incident that could help police, or if you are the “unknown male,” you are asked to call 719-444-7000.

