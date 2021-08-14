Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind postpones first day of classes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind has postponed the first day of classes. According to the school’s website, the 2021-2022 school year was expected to start August 16, but due to a “water issue on campus,” the first day is pushed back. The first day of classes will now be on Monday, August 23.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

