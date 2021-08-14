Advertisement

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind postpones first day of classes

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind(Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind has postponed the first day of classes. According to the school’s website, the 2021-2022 school year was expected to start August 16, but due to a “water issue on campus,” the first day is pushed back. The first day of classes will now be on Monday, August 23.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No guarantee that you will make it to the Pikes Peak summit by car after Sunday until end of September
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Police were called to a fire station after an unknown man took a car and dropped the kid off....
Colorado Springs Police: Child allegedly left alone in a vehicle, unknown man either tried to steal the car or help the kid
This July 23, 2021 video image released by the Aurora Police Department shows police body...
WARNING, GRAPHIC VIDEO: Colorado officer fired for not intervening in pistol-whipping arrest
Colorado State Patrol says one person has died and another was sent to the hospital with...
1 killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday morning in Englewood

Latest News

CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon....
Lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopen Saturday morning
Crews are currently working on a crash on I-25 between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.
Car goes over guard rail, closes northbound lanes of I-25 Saturday morning
Mayor John Suthers helped send off 14 members of the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team and coach...
Mayor Suthers helps sendoff Tokyo-bound U.S. Paralympic Team swimmers Saturday
Police lights.
Police: Thief steals car with victim inside, still looking for suspect invovled