Northbound I-25 near Nevada/Tejon exit blocked due to crash Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say the Northbound left shoulder and the left lane of I-25 near the Nevada/ Tejon exit is blocked due to a crash Saturday morning.

NB left shoulder and left lane blocked. https://t.co/JBOsVRthVc — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 14, 2021

At the time this article was written it was unknown how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured.

Crews are working to clear the debris in the road and drivers should slow down and watch for responders.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.