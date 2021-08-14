Advertisement

6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.

Despite the size of the early Saturday morning quake, no tsunami warnings were issued.

Much of the land around the part of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck is home to wildlife refuges. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people and 85 miles northwest.

Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says that 75% of all U.S. earthquakes with a magnitude over 5 occur in the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No guarantee that you will make it to the Pikes Peak summit by car after Sunday until end of September
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Police were called to a fire station after an unknown man took a car and dropped the kid off....
Colorado Springs Police: Child allegedly left alone in a vehicle, unknown man either tried to steal the car or help the kid
This July 23, 2021 video image released by the Aurora Police Department shows police body...
WARNING, GRAPHIC VIDEO: Colorado officer fired for not intervening in pistol-whipping arrest
Colorado State Patrol says one person has died and another was sent to the hospital with...
1 killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday morning in Englewood

Latest News

The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti
CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon....
Lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopen Saturday morning