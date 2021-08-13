You can show proof of COVID-19 vaccination through your phone in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - More and more places are starting to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to gain entry.

The State of Colorado is making it easy for residents to flash the evidence without having to worry about carrying around their official vaccination card. This week, Governor Jared Police announced the “myVaccine” feature through the “myColorado” app.

Colorado residents can now show proof from their smartphone. They just need to have a state-issued ID and they just need to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado.

The steps are simple to follow:



If you haven’t already, download the myColorado app™ and have your Colorado Driver’s License or ID ready to set up your account.

Once your account is set up, click the myVaccine Record button on the main wallet page.



Review the myVaccine information and click “Continue.”



Confirm First Name, Last Name, DOB, and Gender.



Enter your phone number or email address.



Click “Submit.”



Allow up to 10 seconds for your record to load.



Your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card should appear and you will have the ability to download it to your device.



Please note:

If you receive any errors or your information is incorrect, you can contact the help desk by emailing cdphe.ciis@state.co.us with your full name, DOB, phone number and date(s) of your COVID-19 vaccines.

