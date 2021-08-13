West Nile virus detected in 2 people living in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health says there are currently cases of West Nile virus in humans in Larimer County and Delta County. Both people are reportedly recovering from their illness.

CDPHE says there have been West Nile Virus-positive mosquitos found in Adams, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, and Weld counties this year. Health officials say the majority of West Nile cases are reported in August and September.

Last year 35 human cases were reported to the state health department, including one death.

CDPHE says there are several precautions you can take to protect yourself and your home.

“There are simple precautions people can take to protect themselves from West Nile virus,” said Dr. Jennifer House, deputy state epidemiologist and public health veterinarian. “Use an effective insect repellent, wear protective clothing, or stay indoors when mosquitoes are active, and mosquito-proof your home.”

To protect yourself:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus, and para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. Follow label instructions.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.

Wear protective clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks) in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

To mosquito-proof your home:

Drain standing water around your house at least once every week. Empty water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, toys, and puddles.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors.

For more information click here.

