WATCH: Update on I-70 opening in Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An update was provided by CDOT on Friday

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will reopen Saturday, more than two weeks after catastrophic mudslides rendered the roadway impassable.

The governor made the long-awaited announcement Wednesday following a tour of the canyon with CDOT Director Shoshana Lew.

“Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority. This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school, and homes along the Western Slope. CDOT and State Emergency Operations have made tremendous progress in cleaning up and removing tons of mud and debris that have completely blocked off access to this roadway,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “As the state recovers from this incident and reopens this corridor Saturday afternoon, we will continue to need strong federal partners in the Biden administration and our federal delegation.”

The ongoing closure has essentially cut Western Slope communities off from the rest of the Colorado and is blocking a major commercial artery for the state. According to CDOT, I-70 sees average daily traffic of 17,000 vehicles, of which more than 2,200 are trucks.

I-70 will be fully reopened in both directions except for a three-quarter-mile stretch near Blue Gulch, where there’s a 15-foot hole dubbed by the governor “the pothole from hell.” That area will have one lane open on each side of the highway.

“The progress in the last week in this area is nothing short of incredible,” Lew said. “I mean, standing in this spot a week ago, it looked totally different than it does today, and it just is something we can’t take for granted how much work has been done, how many truckloads of material have been hauled day after day when it was safe to do so, and how much planning has gone into how to tackle the short, medium and long term.”

Both Lew and Polis cautioned the work wasn’t done.

“We are at this point still extremely susceptible to additional rainfall and flooding. So everything on the timeline that we announced is subject to continuing to be dry and safe conditions,” Polis said. “... Good news is road is intact in most places. Bad news is there are some structural damage in areas and that’s going to take a few more days to have a workaround to get open by Saturday afternoon, and of course for repairs over the next couple months.”

“There is continued rockfall risk in this canyon. I mean, looking around us, that’s not something that’s going to change, and part of the reason we have a standard operating procedure where we close when there’s a warning relative to flood risk is because if it happens, we don’t want there to be any people on the road when it happens,” Lew said.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it was allotting $11.6 million in emergency funds to assist with continuing repairs and mitigation efforts.

“The damage to I-70 represents an immediate threat to the economy of the region and the safety of the public,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These emergency relief funds reflect our commitment to helping Colorado respond to this emergency—and in the months and years ahead, this department will continue working to make all our infrastructure safer and more resilient for the traveling public.”

“We are thrilled to have such close coordination with our federal partners to ensure federal resources are quickly on their way to Colorado,” said Gov. Jared Polis, who issued a state disaster declaration on Aug. 6 and has been seeking federal funding to hasten the interstate’s reopening. “Crews and staff across state government are working in all-hands-on-deck mode to deal with the devastating damage to Glenwood Canyon and I-70, and having the same level of support from federal partners at the Federal Highway Administration ensures we can keep working at a rapid pace to restore this economic and recreation highway.”

The funds would be used to reimburse CDOT for work related to re-opening I-70 to traffic, including the removal of material from I-70, stabilizing slopes, and conducting surveys and assessments of damage to structures, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The funds will also go toward maintaining traffic safety along lengthy detour routes whenever the interstate does need to close for flash flood warnings.

As he stood in the canyon Wednesday, Polis reminded the public that in Colorado, co-existing with the forces of nature just comes with the territory.

“It’s also just impressive to give you the sense of power of Mother Nature to see the areas where the mudslides came down. See the shoots in Blue Gulch, the way the river was rerouted, the bike lane destroyed. Just the power of Mother Nature is overwhelming.”

