Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: D49 Board of Education discusses proposed resolution against Critical Race Theory

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You can watch the live Board of Education meeting at the top of this article.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. Click here to watch it live on the Board of Education’s YouTube page.

Click here to view the agenda.

Click here to read the proposed resolution against Critical Race Theory.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left to top right: Colwell, Arnold, Hall, Johnson. From bottom left to bottom right:...
More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado
Shooting at Mark Twain Elementary School
1 person shot outside Colorado Springs elementary school Wednesday morning
File photo.
CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: 4-year-old in Manitou Springs died from fentanyl overdose, according to coroner report
William Johns
Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust
Police on the scene of a crash at Academy and Maizeland in Colorado Springs on Aug. 11, 2021.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Academy near Maizeland

Latest News

Students and teachers returned to in-person classes today at all District 70 schools. Right now...
WATCH - First Day of School for Pueblo District 70
State Patrol says two crashes occurred within 2 miles of each other on southbound I-25 by the...
2 crashes force shutdown of SB I-25 at Fountain; highway has since reopened
Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday the state is launching a new program aimed at keeping...
Governor Polis offering incentive for students who participate in COVID-19 testing program
Less smoke & cooler temps!
Big Improvements Coming