WARNING, GRAPHIC VIDEO: Colorado officer fired for not intervening in pistol-whipping arrest

DENVER (AP) - A suburban Denver police officer has been fired for failing to intervene when a fellow officer pistol-whipped and choked a man during an arrest.

KMGH-TV reported Thursday an internal investigation found that Francine Martinez violated several directives within the Aurora Police Department.

Martinez’s fellow officer, John Haubert, resigned from the department amid the investigation into his alleged excessive use of force on Kyle Vinson on July 23. The former officers are facing charges stemming from the arrest.