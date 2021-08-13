Voice of the consumer: Tech-savvy scammers turning to QR codes

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In a world that’s becoming more tech-savvy, scammers are too. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) recently sent out a scam alert warning people to be cautious of criminals using QR codes.

QR stands for quick response. It’s like a barcode, but the QR code is in the shape of a square filled with dots and smaller squares. You use your smartphone camera to scan the code, which will take you to a website, PDF, Facebook page or your phone’s app store so you can download a company’s app. Many restaurants started using QR codes during the pandemic so customers could pull up the menu on their phones. KKTV 11 News also uses QR codes during our newscasts to direct people to information on our website.

Most of us know not to click any links that are sent through email or by unknown numbers as text messages. However, because you can’t read what a QR code says, the BBB says scammers have started using them to disguise malicious links.

The BBB says scammers often use QR codes to make their ruses seem more legitimate. You might get a phony QR code through email, text message, social media or physical mail. If you scan the code, it might take you to a phishing website where you’re asked to enter your personal information, which the scammer will then steal.

”The human eye can’t read those QR codes, so this is a golden opportunity for scammers to take advantage of technology that’s gaining popularity again,” said Jonathan Liebert, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado’s CEO and executive director. “You have no idea what could be going into your phone if you’re not paying attention to those QR codes.”

The BBB has several things to keep in mind before scanning a QR code.

First, if the code is coming from someone you know through text, email or social media, confirm with the sender before scanning it. The BBB says scammers sometimes hack accounts and then send fraudulent codes to the person’s list of contacts.

Also, think twice before scanning a QR code that comes from someone you don’t know, especially if they mention exciting gifts or investment opportunities.

Even if a QR code seems to be from a reputable source, double check. Instead of scanning the code, go directly to the group or organization’s website yourself.

”It’s easy to click that link. It’s easy to click that QR code, but it’s always recommended that you start your own search in your own browser,” Liebert said.

You should also be careful scanning codes that are in public. The BBB says scammers might put stickers or QR codes on legitimate business ads. This will make you think you’re going to the business’ website, but it’s actually a fictitious site. Always check billboards or advertisements for signs of tampering before scanning a QR code.

You can report scams to the BBB at www.BBB.org/ScamTracker. You can also report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. Visit www.StopFraudColorado.gov or call 800-222-4444. If you lose money to a scam, make sure you also report it to police.

