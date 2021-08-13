Town of Avon recieves two new fuel-efficient buses

AVON, Colo. (KKTV) - The town of Avon now has two new, more fuel-efficient, diesel buses. That”s according to the city.

The Colorado Department of Transportation gave the town an $800,000 grant so they could purchase the buses. The new buses reportedly cost $1 million.

In a press release the Avon Transit Superintendent Jim Shoun says these will help enhance transit service and comfort. Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes released a statement saying, “Transit plays an important role in our community, environment and public health. These new buses will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enable a more efficient transit operation... Many of our residents and visitors rely on public transit and these new buses will allow us to continue to provide vital transit service in a cleaner and fuel-efficient way”.

