Pikes Peak Community College offering free textbooks for students

By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:04 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good News! Pikes Peak Community College is giving free textbooks to students for the 2021/2022 school year. All you have to do is sign up for classes and the books can be picked up from the bookstore.

Lance Bolton, the President of Pikes Peak Community College says this is just one way they can give back and help their students succeed. “I think a lot of our students are hurting, their students and people in our community who lost jobs, loss of loved ones, who have been through a very difficult time with COVID-19. So we’re trying to put the pieces in place to really help them have the confidence to return and be successful,” says Bolton.

The college says they were able to do this because of federal stimulus money they were given.

