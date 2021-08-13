No guarantee that you will make it to the Pikes Peak summit by car after Sunday until end of September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up if you’re planning a trip to the summit of Pikes Peak soon! There will be no guarantee that you will make it to the summit by car after Sunday until the end of September.

During construction of the new Pikes Peak Visitor Center, visitors were shuttled from the Devil’s Playground to the summit due to lack of parking. School buses shuttled visitors for the four-mile journey, but now those buses have to go back to school.

“The buses ended up being great because they took up 50 people at once, windows were down,. It was moving people in and out really fast, so we were still getting a lot of people up to the summit,” said Vanessa Zink, a spokesperson for the City of Colorado Springs.

Shuttle service to the Pikes Peak summit will end on Aug. 15. There are about 35 parking spaces up top, but those are first come, first serve. The city cannot guarantee you will get summit access starting Monday, until the construction is scheduled to be completed around the end of September.

“We’re trying to ask people to limit their visit to 30-40 minutes this time to let more people get up there and as many people as possible enjoy it,” said Zink.

Come October when the summit construction is scheduled to be completed, there will be plenty of parking up top for visitors.

“Especially locals, if you can wait, I’d say probably wait until October, it’s going to be your best bet,” said Zink.

Summit access will not impacted Cog Railway travelers.

