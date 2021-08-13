Advertisement

MISSING: Alert in Colorado for senior suffering from cognitive impairment, could be driving

Howard Maat, missing senior.
Howard Maat, missing senior.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Friday in Colorado for a missing senior.

A photo of the missing man, 83-year-old Howard Maat, is at the top of this article. Authorities say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and may be driving a gold/silver 2016 Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate JOV-286. He was last seen at about 5:20 in the morning in Saguache County on Friday.

If seen, you are asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 719-655-2525.

Saquache County is southwest of Fremont County.

