Manitou Springs Emma Crawford coffin races cancelled for 2021

Photo of the 2019 Emma Crawford Coffin Races/ Courtesy @GazetteVisualTeam.
Photo of the 2019 Emma Crawford Coffin Races/ Courtesy @GazetteVisualTeam. (KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the Emma Crawford Coffin Races will not be returning in 2021.

Officials say with the increase of the Delta COVID-19 variant, the CHamber of COmmerce and the CIty of Manitou Springs decided to postpone the race until 2022. Festivities honoring the tradition of the race will continue to take place on October 30, 2021 and through the month in Manitou Springs.

Click here for more information on the events.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

