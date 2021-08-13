Manitou Springs Emma Crawford coffin races cancelled for 2021

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the Emma Crawford Coffin Races will not be returning in 2021.

Officials say with the increase of the Delta COVID-19 variant, the CHamber of COmmerce and the CIty of Manitou Springs decided to postpone the race until 2022. Festivities honoring the tradition of the race will continue to take place on October 30, 2021 and through the month in Manitou Springs.

