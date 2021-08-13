Lanes blocked in Southeast Colorado Springs due to a crash Friday morning
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All southbound lanes of South Chelton Road and eastbound lanes of Airport Road are blocked because of a crash Friday morning.
Police believe this was a hit and run. No other information was available at the time this article was written.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
