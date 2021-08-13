Advertisement

Lanes blocked in Southeast Colorado Springs due to a crash Friday morning

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All southbound lanes of South Chelton Road and eastbound lanes of Airport Road are blocked because of a crash Friday morning.

Police believe this was a hit and run. No other information was available at the time this article was written.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left to top right: Colwell, Arnold, Hall, Johnson. From bottom left to bottom right:...
More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Police say they arrested the robbery suspect following a high-speed chase, a foot chase, and...
Police: Robbery suspect arrested after chase, rams into 2 police cruisers
William Johns
Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust
File photo.
CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: 4-year-old in Manitou Springs died from fentanyl overdose, according to coroner report

Latest News

The recent I-70 mudslides are just one example of natural disasters that can hit Colorado,...
CU Boulder experts: Biden infrastructure bill could help Colorado with natural disaster mitigation
Mayor Lumumba says he is grateful that Jackson is on the mind of the President.
CU Boulder experts: Biden infrastructure bill could help Colorado with natural disaster mitigation
Colorado State Patrol says one person has died and another was sent to the hospital with...
1 killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday morning in Englewood
8.13.21
Less smoke and 80s ahead