Lanes blocked in Southeast Colorado Springs due to a crash Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All southbound lanes of South Chelton Road and eastbound lanes of Airport Road are blocked because of a crash Friday morning.

All southbound lanes of S Chelton Rd and eastbound lanes of Airport Rd at this intersection are currently blocked due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area and drive safe @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 13, 2021

Police believe this was a hit and run. No other information was available at the time this article was written.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

New crash in on the SE side of Colorado Springs. Airport Rd & Chelton with unknown blockages. Use caution in this area. #OnTimeTraffic pic.twitter.com/4RkUxwJB2d — Luke Victor (@LukeVictorWx) August 13, 2021

