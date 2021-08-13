Advertisement

First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACOM COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - The first sighting of a live murder hornet this year in Washington state has been confirmed by the state’s department of agriculture.

A Whatcom County resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet attacking a paper wasp nest.

It was seen two miles away from where the first murder hornet nest in the country was destroyed last fall.

They’re officially called Asian giant hornets. The insects are invasive to the United States and are known to attack and destroy honeybee and wasp hives.

Just a few of them can destroy a hive within hours.

This is the first live murder hornet sighting of the year. A dead one was found in the state in mid-June.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking people with paper wasp nests on their property to keep an eye out for murder hornets and report sightings on their website.

The department plans to set traps in the area to try and catch a live one, tag it to track it back to its nest.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left to top right: Colwell, Arnold, Hall, Johnson. From bottom left to bottom right:...
More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Police say they arrested the robbery suspect following a high-speed chase, a foot chase, and...
Police: Robbery suspect arrested after chase, rams into 2 police cruisers
William Johns
Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust
File photo.
CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: 4-year-old in Manitou Springs died from fentanyl overdose, according to coroner report

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Marce Herz Middle School in Arrowcreek will eventually be home to roughly 1400 students from...
Dozens of students exposed to COVID-19 after parent sent child who tested positive to Nevada school
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
Pikes Peak Community College
Pikes Peak Community College offering free textbooks for students
Colorado State Patrol says one person has died and another was sent to the hospital with...
1 killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday morning in Englewood