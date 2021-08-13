Crews clean up graffiti vadalism across Garden of the Gods park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Crews are finished cleaning up graffiti Friday that was on a few places around Garden of the Gods.

City officials say they would like to remind people to respect the park when they visit and posted on Facebook saying “practice Leave No Trace principles and allow others to experience nature more natural. It’s just not okay or cool to carve on anything in the park”.

Pictures of the graffiti can be found below:

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

