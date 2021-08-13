Advertisement

Crews clean up graffiti vadalism across Garden of the Gods park

Crews are finished cleaning up graffiti Friday that was on a few places around Garden of the Gods.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Crews are finished cleaning up graffiti Friday that was on a few places around Garden of the Gods.

City officials say they would like to remind people to respect the park when they visit and posted on Facebook saying “practice Leave No Trace principles and allow others to experience nature more natural. It’s just not okay or cool to carve on anything in the park”.

Pictures of the graffiti can be found below:

We would like to remind people to visit with respect. Practice Leave No Trace principles and allow others to experience nature more natural. It's just not okay or cool to carve on anything in the park.

Posted by Garden of the Gods Park on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

