Colorado voting officials feud over alleged security breach

Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.
Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A political feud is brewing over Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state’s investigation into how election equipment passwords from a rural Republican-dominated county got posted on a right-wing blog.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold says she has ordered Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to hand over election equipment, video footage of the equipment and other materials. Peters has not responded but alleges Griswold’s staff raided her office in an attempt to take over the conservative county’s elections.

Peters made the allegations at an event hosted by My Pillow company CEO Mike Lindell. He is known for supporting Trump and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

