COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Golden Eagle is heading to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor facility in Pueblo. The eagle was rescued on Thursday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

WATCH as @COParksWildlife Officer Corey Adler describes today's #wildlife #rescue of a golden eagle. It's off to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor facility in Pueblo for evaluation and treatment. #conservation pic.twitter.com/47MoJ2ZOh4 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 12, 2021

The eagle will be evaluated and treated at the nonprofit center.

