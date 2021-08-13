Advertisement

A Colorado county is requiring masks for kids ages 2-11 in schools and childcare facilities

Public health order concerning masks issued on 8/13/21 for Broomfield
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Because kids under the age of 12 can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine, Broomfield Public Health issued a new mask requirement for kids ages 2-11.

The mask requirement was issued on Friday, goes into effect on Monday and impacts children in licensed childcare facilities along with schools ages 2-11. Click here to read the full health order.

“While the community had hoped the new school year would start without the requirement of masks, this is a necessary mitigation strategy to protect youth until they can be vaccinated,” a post on the Broomfield Public Health Facebook page reads. “If you are eligible to get a vaccine, please do your part and get vaccinated!”

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR PEOPLE IN BROOMFIELD:

-Masks are required indoors for anyone age 2-11 in schools and licensed childcare facilities.

-Masks are recommended, but not required, for adults in schools and licensed childcare facilities.

-Masks are recommended, but not required, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings.

Why Are Masks Required in Schools and Licensed Childcare Facilities?

-Youth under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. Masking is one of the best ways to curb transmission and protect the unvaccinated.

-Requiring masks in schools and licensed childcare facilities will help limit quarantines and outbreaks that disrupt in-person learning.

-The medical community supports masking as a way to protect children who are unable to be vaccinated; the CDC and the Colorado chapter of the American Association of Pediatrics recommend masking in schools.

-Over 98% of COVID-19 cases currently in Colorado are due to the Delta variant, which is highly infectious and especially concerning for those who are not vaccinated, including youth.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

