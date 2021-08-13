A Colorado county is requiring masks for kids ages 2-11 in schools and childcare facilities

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Because kids under the age of 12 can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine, Broomfield Public Health issued a new mask requirement for kids ages 2-11.

The mask requirement was issued on Friday, goes into effect on Monday and impacts children in licensed childcare facilities along with schools ages 2-11. Click here to read the full health order.

“While the community had hoped the new school year would start without the requirement of masks, this is a necessary mitigation strategy to protect youth until they can be vaccinated,” a post on the Broomfield Public Health Facebook page reads. “If you are eligible to get a vaccine, please do your part and get vaccinated!”

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR PEOPLE IN BROOMFIELD:

-Masks are required indoors for anyone age 2-11 in schools and licensed childcare facilities.

-Masks are recommended, but not required, for adults in schools and licensed childcare facilities.

-Masks are recommended, but not required, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings.

Why Are Masks Required in Schools and Licensed Childcare Facilities?

-Youth under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. Masking is one of the best ways to curb transmission and protect the unvaccinated.

-Requiring masks in schools and licensed childcare facilities will help limit quarantines and outbreaks that disrupt in-person learning.

-The medical community supports masking as a way to protect children who are unable to be vaccinated; the CDC and the Colorado chapter of the American Association of Pediatrics recommend masking in schools.

-Over 98% of COVID-19 cases currently in Colorado are due to the Delta variant, which is highly infectious and especially concerning for those who are not vaccinated, including youth.

