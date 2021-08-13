Advertisement

Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

The district announced Friday that employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 15, unless they have the approved exemptions.

In the meantime, employees who have not reported that they are fully vaccinated will be required to be tested at least once a week until Oct 15 or until they provide proof of vaccinations.

Those employees who have approved exemptions must be tested throughout the school year.

The Chicago Teachers Union cheered the announcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left to top right: Colwell, Arnold, Hall, Johnson. From bottom left to bottom right:...
More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Police say they arrested the robbery suspect following a high-speed chase, a foot chase, and...
Police: Robbery suspect arrested after chase, rams into 2 police cruisers
William Johns
Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust
File photo.
CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: 4-year-old in Manitou Springs died from fentanyl overdose, according to coroner report

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person
The front of a supermarket in Las Vegas collapsed on Friday.
RAW: Damaged supermarket seen after front of it collapses
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on...
Northwest heat wave and bad air from wildfires pose danger
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?