Broncos GM George Paton welcomes challenge to find right QB

EAGAN, Minn. (KKTV) - With exactly one month to go until the home opener, the Broncos brass are still mum on their favorite at the QB spot.

“Both Teddy [Bridgewater] and Drew [Lock] are being more consistent,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said during Thursday’s practice near Minneapolis. “I think they’re both doing a really good job. We’re happy with both and you can see... some days it’s Drew, some days it’s Teddy. These guys are working hard. They embrace the competition, which is what I really like. I think we’re on the right track with both these quarterbacks.”

On the grounds of his former team during joint practices with the Vikings Thursday, Paton reiterated head coach Vic Fangio’s sentiment that there’s been little separation between the two quarterbacks. At the beginning of training camp, Fangio called the competition between Lock and Bridgewater “50/50″. During his press conference, Paton said he doesn’t feel pressure to get the QB position right, but he’s embracing the current battle.

“We all want to get that quarterback,” Paton said. “Obviously, you need one to get where you want to go, but I don’t look at it as pressure. I look at it as a challenge and we look forward to the challenge. We do think we have two really good quarterbacks here. We may have that guy here, so we’re not panicking. We’re going to build this team [with] foundational players, and hopefully, we have a foundational quarterback here in our group.”

Neither Paton nor Fangio would give a timetable for picking a starting quarterback through preseason. It’s likely both will see significant time through Denver’s three preseason games before a decision is made.

“We don’t have a time frame,” Paton said. “I think I said last time we just want to let it happen organically. It is Vic’s call. I’m a sounding board for him as are the coaches as are the scouts. We really like the competition. We’ve got a hell of a competition going on right now. Both guys are working their butts off, and I think it’s going to bring out the best of both quarterbacks.”

The Broncos play their first preseason game Saturday at 2 p.m. on the road against the Vikings on KKTV.

