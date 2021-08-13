Advertisement

BBB: Scammers using QR codes to steal personal information

By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many people know not to click links from emails and text messages if it’s from an unknown sender, but the Better Business Bureau said scammers are now using QR codes to hide suspicious links.

QR stands for quick response. Much like a barcode, the QR code is a black and white square made up of dots and smaller squares. People scan the codes using their smartphones. The code is associated with a link that will take you to a website, PDF, Facebook page, or your phone’s app store, so you can download a company’s app.

“QR codes were, interestingly enough, kind of going out of style, going out of fashion, and then the pandemic hit,” said Jonathan Liebert, the CEO and executive director for the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. “We’ve seen an increase on QR codes. A lot of people know that when you go into a restaurant now you have to scan that menu and use that QR code for that.”

Just like with any trend, scammers tend to follow.

“These codes really can’t be read by the human eye, but they’re easy for your smartphone, so it’s great and easy to use if you want to track something or go to a website, but it’s really easy for scammers to disguise malicious links in there,” Liebert said. “You have no idea what could be going into your phone if you’re not paying attention to those QR codes.”

While there have been no reports of scammers using this ploy locally, Liebert said the BBB has seen it happening across the country.

“We’re seeing just more people being taken advantage of by these QR codes,” he said.

The BBB has some recommendations before scanning a QR code.

First, always verify if someone you know sends you a code through email, text, or social media. The BBB said scammers can hack people’s accounts and send codes to their contact list. Reach out to the sender before scanning the code.

“Unfortunately, some of these links can take you to a phishing website where you’re prompted to enter in personal information or even login credentials, and then scammers can steal that,” Liebert said.

Also, be careful about scanning QR codes that are in public. The BBB said scammers have been known to alter legitimate business advertisements by putting a sticker or QR code on a real ad.

“So you really want to make sure that you are paying attention to even things that you can physically see,” Liebert said. “Keep an eye out for signs of tampering.”

When it doubt, do a search for the website the QR code would direct you to.

“It’s easy to click that link. It’s easy to click that QR code, but it’s always recommended that you start your own search in your own browser,” Liebert said. “Just do a quick Google search on your own and see what comes up.”

If you fall victim to a scam like this, report it to the BBB. You can also report scams, fraud, and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. If you lose money in a scam, you should also report it to your local police department or sheriff’s office.

